Around this age, my self-esteem was at an all-time low. Even just a single comment by my parents or a stranger could send me into a self-hating spiral that would last for weeks. This was before I made the discovery that, despite the layer of soft flesh I carried on my body, men would find me attractive. This was before I learned that whether or not men found me attractive wasn't the most important question to ask myself. Before I'd learned that fearing insults only made them stronger, and the best defense was to not care what people called you. This was before I had enough confidence in my other attributes to value myself beyond the physical. This was before I learned that there are far, far worse things a person can be than fat.