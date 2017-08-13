Get This Perfect Late-Summer Dress While You Still Can

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
You might feel yourself starting to scope out the fall new arrivals at all of your favorite stores — but before you do, there's one more summer piece you should consider. The Holistic Dress from Sweaty Betty just got restocked for the third time this year — and despite it's lust-worthy selection of leggings, loungewear, and workout gear, turns out this is its best-selling piece of the season.
Coming in at under-$150, the dress' lightweight jersey fabric (which happens also to be wrinkle-resistant), flattering (and cooling!) side-slits, and overall ease make it a must-have for travel and staycationing alike. And if you need more convince beyond the fact that over 3,000 units have been sold, just take a look at the 62 raving reviews on its product page: Customers are saying things like, "Love love love! Very comfortable and looks amazing — had so many nice comments too," and "This dress is soft, comfy, and stylish. Because of the double layer on top I don't have to wear a bra (huge plus for me!)."
Before you dive headfirst into sweater weather, consider scooping up one last throw-on-and-go piece that'll get you through summer's last hurrah. You won't regret a piece as easy to love as this one.