Get This Perfect Late-Summer Dress While You Still Can

Coming in at under-$150, the dress' lightweight jersey fabric (which happens also to be wrinkle-resistant), flattering (and cooling!) side-slits, and overall ease make it a must-have for travel and staycationing alike. And if you need more convince beyond the fact that over 3,000 units have been sold, just take a look at the 62 raving reviews on its product page: Customers are saying things like, "Love love love! Very comfortable and looks amazing — had so many nice comments too," and "This dress is soft, comfy, and stylish. Because of the double layer on top I don't have to wear a bra (huge plus for me!)."