Move Over Sweatpants, Sweatshorts Are Here For Summer

Sweatpants have been delivering us all sorts of comfort throughout life on lockdown. We'd even go so far as to say this garment has taken on the role of a supportive friend — because who else is gonna wrap us up in a cozy cotton embrace at all hours of the day? But the more the sun shines, the more that friendly hug-like feel turns into a clingy suffocating grip on our legs. So, as the temperatures start rising, we'll be trading in our beloved sweatpants for a barely-there take on the trend: sweatshorts.
A not-so-distant cousin to the sweatpant, these abbreviated versions offer the same level of snuggle but better suited to a warmer climate. By only removing about 3/4 of its fabric, the comforting core of the garment is maintained while our sweaty limbs are set free — whether that's for a vitamin D-drenched walk outside or an all-night couch party in front of your TV.
However you plan on spending your summer, we highly suggest doing so in the kind of clothing you can count on to keep you looking and feeling cool — and we've rounded up 21 sweatshorts that are just that.
