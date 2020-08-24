13 Pairs Of Sweatshorts For Hot, Sweaty Days

Joggers have been delivering us all sorts of comfort throughout life on lockdown. We'd even go so far as to say this garment has taken on the role of a supportive friend — because who else is gonna wrap us up in a cozy cotton embrace at all hours of the day? But the more the sun shines, the more that friendly hug-like feel turns into a clingy suffocating grip on our legs. So, as summer rages on, we've temporarily traded in our beloved joggers for a pair of barely-there sweatshorts.