14 Recycled-Fiber Swimsuits For An Eco-Friendly Summer Wardrobe

We have a hunch that — despite your summer vacation being canceled — you’re still shopping for swimwear. (Because, um, we still are.) Just because we’re not traveling far from home doesn’t mean we’re not seeking a water source — it may just be the fire hydrant around the block or the inflatable backyard pool instead of a far-flung white-sand beach. So no matter what, we’re in the market for a freshly-pressed maillot or a hot-off-the-press bikini.
Keep one thing in mind as you browse the (digital) racks for a new bathing suit: a lot of swimwear is made from nylon, which is plastic. And we know that there’s already way too much plastic discarded into the ocean. As swimwear brands are getting wise to this unfortunate fact, more and more are offering recycled-fiber options in the bathing-tog category.
So this time around, look out for brands that are using recycled synthetic materials to create those scoop-back maillots, high-waisted briefs, and balconette tops that will keep you ever-so-stylish, whether you’re enjoying a socially distant beach day or just cooling off around the corner.
