11 Sunflower Tattoos To Brighten Up Your Summer

There are few flowers as historically meaningful as sunflowers. Vincent van Gogh gifted paintings of the flower to his closest friends to show gratitude. Inca priestesses wore gold versions of the petals to represent the sacred sun god. Even now, it's a common tradition to have sunflowers at your wedding (and on anniversaries) for good luck. From loyalty to faithfulness to adoration, the sun-worshiping flower is one packed with sentiment — making it the perfect flower tattoo.
Whether you're getting a tattoo to match your BFF, to honor a loved one lost, or simply because you're in search of a tiny reminder to have a good day, the floral design is a surefire win. Even still, we get how tedious a process it can be to find the right design, size, placement, and color of your upcoming ink. Luckily, we've hunted down the best options out there for you to get inspired.
Ahead, 11 sunflower tattoos that are too pretty to resist.