Everything From This New Bathing Suit Line Is Under-$100

This week, a colleague asked me if $98 was a good price for a one-piece swimsuit. My answer? Yes, with a capital Y. So, why do so many find it off-putting to spend $100 on a bathing suit? Well, it might have something to do with the fact that the swim market really only has two extremes: Super-expensive, luxe, and high-end pieces, and super-cheap, low-quality items that fall apart after just one wash. Luckily, more brands are (slowly but surely) starting to inhabit the gray area in between the two — meaning they're cutting costs without sacrificing quality.