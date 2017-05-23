Everything From This New Bathing Suit Line Is Under-$100

This week, a colleague asked me if $98 was a good price for a one-piece swimsuit. My answer? Yes, with a capital Y. So, why do so many find it off-putting to spend $100 on a bathing suit? Well, it might have something to do with the fact that the swim market really only has two extremes: Super-expensive, luxe, and high-end pieces, and super-cheap, low-quality items that fall apart after just one wash. Luckily, more brands are (slowly but surely) starting to inhabit the gray area in between the two — meaning they're cutting costs without sacrificing quality.
Launching Tuesday, Summersalt, is a new label promising customers designer-level swimwear without having to spend $400 (yes, $400 bathing suits exist — and a lot more than you think). First, they're all listed for under-$95. Second, these pieces don't just look good (the debut collection includes a summery palette that's easy to mix and match between styles, from color-blocked one-pieces to high-neck bikinis and white suits with mesh detailing), but they perform, too. The brand selected fabric that's five times more durable than traditional swim material, is UV-protected, and actually retains shape over time.
"We created Summersalt to provide designer swimwear without the designer price tag, and a brand that stood for the way we live our lives — beyond the lounge chair, from a slip and slide in the backyard to an adventure in Morocco," Lori Coulter, one of the company's co-founders, tells Refinery29. "Our collection is athleisure-inspired without being exclusively for sport," co-founder Reshma Chamberlin adds. "We did away with most hardware to make it easy to put on and stay on, no matter what adventure."
A swimsuit we can lounge and run around in? Sign us up. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite one-piece options from Summersalt, but you can click here to see the entire offering.