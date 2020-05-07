9 Summer-Ready Nail Polishes To Upgrade Your Next DIY Pedi

The at-home pedicure is the most underrated quarantine mood boost. Sure, your rainbow quarantine manicure might be grid-worthy Instagram content, but your bright-pink toenails create a different, more personal kind of joy, making you smile as you slide into sandals for your daily walk around the block.
Now that we're trading our shearling house slippers for flip-flops — and, naturally, looking for a toenail color to match — we have your foolproof guide to the nail polishes you'll wear on rotation. Ahead, check out nine shades of polish the pros are recommending for pre-summer pedicures. From classic coral to Essie's top-selling baby blue, and the most flattering shade of marigold, find the prettiest bottles to inspire your next DIY mani-pedi — which will hopefully be followed by a weekend of R&R spent sprawled out on your favorite beach towel (be it in your backyard or on your rooftop).
