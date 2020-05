Got Sweatsuit Fatigue? Try These 6 Easy Outfit Alternatives

With uninterrupted internet access and a thriving social-media landscape at our fingertips, we took to Instagram and rounded up the top summer #OOTD inspo for anything but sweatsuits — and we're going way beyond the natural transition to sweatshorts . From printed bike shorts to glamorous house dresses designed to unleash your inner domestic goddess and more, these newfound outfit ideas prove that, even in quarantine, the mood-boosting power of a great outfit prevails.