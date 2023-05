11 Fresh Nail Colors Everyone Will Be Asking For This Summer

The upcoming summer nail trends truly have something for everyone, with electric brights and chromatic finishes for the maximalists and warm neutrals with sheer pastels to appease the more pared-back amongst us. One thing’s for certain, though: Each of this summer’s nail shades will undoubtedly add a welcome dose of sunshine to our manicures. And, to make sure we’re giving you the rundown on the hottest colors for the season ahead, we spoke to top nail experts for their predictions on the specific shades everyone will be wearing this summer.