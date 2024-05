5 AAPI Nail Artists Who Are Shaping The Future Of Nails

Japanese nail artists, in particular, have made a huge impact on the US nail art craze, beginning in the 2000s with the opening of salons like Marie Nails, which is often credited with bringing gel nail art to the U.S. Pham points out how in Japan, nail artists prioritize education and innovation. "A lot of this ingenuity, craftsmanship, and artistic language has to do with the value put on nail art education there, and continuing skill-building and artistic progression throughout one's career. It's treated like a real art form, which it is.," she says. "In Japanese nail art and practice there is utmost value placed on learning from the very best teachers. These teachers are heralded, and people pay a lot of money to learn from them as part of their career growth. While that definitely happens in the US, and a lot of nail artist influencers book workshops that fill up quickly, in Japan, like a lot of things, nail art is on another level." Pham believes that the Asian nail salon industry in the US could be better if "more emphasis were put into continuing nail education and competition within the sphere of influence for social acclaim/clout."