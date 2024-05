Available in a wide range of colors from nudes to bolder reds, blues, pinks and beyond, Bio Sculpture is a vegan gel nail enhancement that is painted onto the nail in layers using a small brush. Once sculpted into the desired shape, the product is then cured underneath a UV nail lamp. It can also be soaked off when you see fit. Bio Sculpture was the first of its kind, although there are many more gel systems on the market now. The thing that really sets Bio Sculpture apart from other brands, though, is that the products have been formulated to preserve the health and strength of your natural nails underneath. “I have always been so passionate about keeping natural nails really healthy,” says Diogo, “so knowing that Bio Sculpture revolves around nail health means that it really aligned with me. It’s pretty much what I’m known for using now.”