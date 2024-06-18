While we all want healthy nails, there is the question of longevity when it comes to forking out for a salon manicure. Diogo credits the Bio Sculpture topcoat not only for the glossy finish that you’ll spot on most of her trademark manicures, but for how it extends the life of your gel nails. “It keeps the nails super shiny and I do believe that it has more longevity than a traditional gel polish,” says Diogo. “I have my own techniques to extend a manicure, like tucking the polish under the cuticle fold so that grow-out seems like it’s taking that bit longer, but I’ve had clients that have gone five weeks between Bio Sculpture manicures, which is just amazing.”