Since layering season will soon be upon us (something we're genuinely excited about), when taking advantage of those end-of-summer steals, look for: camis that can be easily worn over a turtleneck — our favorite fall and winter styling trick — dresses that work over tights, and strapless pieces that sit nicely over an oxford shirt or long-sleeve tee. In other words, gravitate towards items that lend themselves to transitional styling. This way, you can enjoy those last-of-the-season shopping sprees without fear of having to pack your new buys away after just one wear. Endless summer, here we come.