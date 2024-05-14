On occasions when you want to prioritize comfort or show off your sporty side, sneakers have long proven to be the chameleons of the wardrobe. Whether you have your eyes on trending styles and techy fits, or prefer a classic, tried-and-true sneaker, there’s no better time than now to get your sneakers out for your everyday rotation.
After a long winter of boots and layering, perhaps the best thing about sneakers is that they’re the perfect match for spring’s other easy outfit solution: dresses. If “jeans and a nice top” is your usual going-out formula, then “a dress with sneakers” will achieve the same for your daytime aesthetic.
With so many versatile ways to style dresses with sneakers, there’s only one rule of thumb with this outfit combination: If it feels right, go for it. And if you’re looking for some inspiration for classic and creative combos, look no further. Ahead, find 12 dresses and 12 sneakers that you can mix and match, and save for later.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.