Our Top Summer Picks Are All From Brands You've Never Heard Of

The best part about fashion, if you ask me, is discovery — and being a catalyst to that simply through what I'm wearing. Sure, there's a certain level of simplicity that comes with telling someone my top is from Zara; everyone knows the retailer, and can thus run home, look up the product, and purchase it right then and there. The real fun, though, comes when I'm able to respond to inquiries with, "Oh, my dress is from a cool Swedish brand I discovered while visiting Stockholm," or "These pants are from a line dedicated to making clothes for petite women that aren't super-lame." They're conversation starters, if you will, and I feel like I've earned a little gold star when someone writes down the name of a label they're never heard of —especially when said labels are small, indie, and ones I think are truly special.