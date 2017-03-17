Here's The Cheapest Day To Fly This Summer

You've got your bucket list Pinterest board all set. You've set aside some cash. You've even downloaded a slew of travel apps to help you plan, pack, and get ready for your trip. But what if we told you that there's one day you can jet off that's cheaper than all the rest? Would that throw a wrench in your summer plans or give you a reason to plan a second vacay? We vote for the latter — and we've got the info you need. According to Condé Nast Traveler, there's a specific day you should book if you're looking to save.
"Summer 2017 is shaping up to be slightly less expensive on average than what we saw in airfare pricing last year at this time,” Jeff Klee, CEO of CheapAir, told CNT. “[It] is a nice change for consumers accustomed to ever-increasing prices. The data clearly shows the best value for summer travel can be found the first half of June."
But what day, exactly? June 6. CheapAir, a budget travel booking site, looked at hundreds of thousands of flights from June through September. After culling all that data, the site found that the beginning of June is the sweet spot for those looking to save. But don't worry if you can't make that specific date. The site found a few other days that won't drain your savings account, too. August 22 is the cheapest travel day for that month. September 12 is another if you're looking for an early fall getaway. And though it may seem counterintuitive, July 4 is a great day to fly, too.
Another tip? Klee says that looking at specific days of the week can save you a few bucks as well. "It's pretty typical that mid-week flights are often priced better and this metric is holding up this year," he told CNT. "Tuesday and Wednesday flights are the best value all summer long, while weekend days are at a premium."
