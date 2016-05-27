This Summer Camp Trend Is Back — & It's All Grown Up

Nothing makes us reminisce more than the outdoor sports, arts & crafts, and sing-a-longs of our summer camp days. But if you thought the tie-dyed clothing you used to wear was also stuck in the past, think again. Because the colorful print has gotten an adult makeover — and everyone from high-end designers to fast-fashion retailers is reinventing the old-school pattern. This time, it's way less mess hall and way more street style.
Just in time for summer, we're seeing everything from graphic tees (like the ones you used to DIY way back when) to elegant wrap dresses and funky pants, all embracing the trend with ease. Click through to find 15 pieces that are making us want to go shopping — and grab a few tie-dyeing kits while we're at it, too.
