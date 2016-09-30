We take our boot shopping very seriously around these parts. After all, the pair we end up choosing will become the crux of our uniform for the blustery months ahead, so the pressure's on to make it a worthwhile investment. With so many options on the market (leather or suede? zip-up or pull-on?ankle or knee-high?), it's easy to feel overwhelmed. But that's why we've got your back to help make the decision much easier.
Working from Clarks' diverse fall lineup, we broke out five distinct style personalities and matched 'em up with the perfect boot pairing. From a desert boot getup fit for the rugged adventure junkie to a nostalgia-tinged, knee-high boot and miniskirt sitch for the '90s obsessive, your new favorite fall boot is just ahead. And if you find yourself eyeing several pairs — don't sweat it. Who says you have to choose just one? (We won't tell.)
