Of course, it's worth noting that birth control allows men and women to have sex before they're ready to be parents. But there are health benefits beyond that: Birth control also alleviates menstrual pain for 31% of women, according to the Guttmacher Institute . It regulates the periods of 28% of women, and helps 14% of women control their acne. It also helps with symptoms of endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome. It even decreases abortion rates by 78%.