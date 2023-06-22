9 Striped Button-Up Shirts That Make The Chicest Summer Staple

When you think of the quintessential summer uniform, does a puff-sleeve dress or a slouchy white T-shirt come to mind? Well, it’s time to add another piece to your lineup of warm-weather staples — the mighty striped button-up shirt.
It might be yet another sign of the quiet luxury trend taking over the world, but we’ve been spotting many iterations of this classic top everywhere, from the classic blue-and-white combo to punchier colorways and stripe motifs. The kicker? They look absolutely amazing on everyone.
While a long-sleeved shirt may not sound like a summer-ready garment, this button-up shirt is built different. For one, the sleeves can be rolled up for a casual but put-together vibe. You can wear it unbuttoned as a coverup over a sports bra, or turn it into a crop top by knotting the hem. Plus, the casual cut of many oversized options are often cooling and can feel lighter and breezier than a short-sleeve tee. Then, in the winter, you have a layering piece you can wear under sweaters.
Ahead, we've picked out the cutest striped button-up shirts on the market, so you can get a full taste of its multi-tasking styling power. Thank us later for landing on a versatile item that you will be wearing forever and ever.
There's something about the crisp blue hue of this shirt that reminds us of being on a yacht. You can echo the widely spaced white stripes by pairing it with white jeans and statement earrings, such as gold hoops.
While the blue-and-white pairing reigns supreme, we have been seeing green-and-white trending hard lately, too. If you get too hot in this oversized poplin shirt, it still looks super chic draped across your shoulders, with the sleeves tied together in a knot.
This cotton-twill boyfriend shirt gets high points from in terms of wearability, thanks to the affordable price tag, the classic color combo, and the wide range of sizes. It's a no-brainer if you're new to the stylish potential of striped shirts.
Crafted in sustainable French linen with buttons recycled from Brazilian nut, this understated shirt is made for longevity. The linen has been treated with natural softeners and retains its shape even without ironing.
The intricate striped pattern of this Acne shirt is a real head-turner and guaranteed to win you plenty of double takes and compliments. It looks good either tucked or untucked, and the appliqué brand logo is one of those quality details we love in an investment piece.
Rejoice, tall and short girlies. This striped beauty from Banana Republic comes in an extensive range of Tall and Petite sizing. We love the elongated shirt sleeves and the high side slits. The brand is currently offering an additional 20% off on this already on-sale item, so it's wise to add this to your cart ASAP before the sizes run out.
If you are a fan of color, this cheerful confection — featuring a patchwork of striped fabric in different summery hues — will be a real joy to look at. The extra hidden buttons in between do a great job of preventing any gaping issues, and reviewers recommend sizing down due to the very relaxed fit.
Everlane is one of our go-to brands for wardrobe staples, and this dress shirt is no exception. The contrasting white collar and sleeves add a subtle preppy touch, and reviewers love how the silky organic cotton fabric feels against the skin.
The pink and gray combination of colors offers an interesting departure from the usual styles, where white stripes feature heavily. The colorway will look especially dreamy with blue jeans or over a simple slip dress. The sale price (and Rag & Bone's famously enduring construction) makes this an even more enticing deal.
