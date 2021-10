Larger sizing options were a no-brainer for Bousso and were a part of the inception of the collection from the beginning. “Our pieces are made by local artisan communities in Senegal where bespoke craftsmanship was the traditional way to make clothing," she says. "Sizing didn't matter or exist because everything was cut to your measurements. We wanted that same sense of inclusivity in everything we create and as a result, extended sizes should not be an exception in the offering but the norm.”