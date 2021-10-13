Clothing retailer Stitch Fix has just entered the black-owned fashion chat with the release of its first-ever Elevate collection. Launched in 2020, the grant and mentorship program is intended to help designers of color grow and scale their businesses. In addition to access to Stitch Fix's resources and insights, participants then get to launch some of their designs as part of the Elevate collection.
“We are excited to support the next generation of entrepreneurs of color in fashion and share their stories and incredible talents with our community,” explained Loretta Choy, GM, Stitch Fix Women’s, in a press release.
Advertisement
The Stitch Fix Elevate collection features designs from Busayo, Diarrablu, Kahmune, Marcus Alexander, Sarep + Rose, and Chloe Kristyn and includes products across womenswear, menswear, and accessories. There are even some plus-size clothing options too.
While many pieces caught our eye, we were especially taken with Diarrablu’s line of beautiful garments in bold patterns and bright colors in XS-3XL. Refinery29 recently spoke with the brand’s founder Diarra Bousso about her inspiration for this collection.
“My work is inspired a lot by my background both in terms of culture and education," explains Bousso. "I grew up in Senegal in an artisan family where bold prints and fun colors were a big part of our day-to-day."
Diarrablu's eye-catching pieces are not only inspired by Bousso's home, but also her academic background.
"I also studied mathematics and use a lot of that inspiration in my work in terms of the geometrics patterns and graphics designs," she says.
Larger sizing options were a no-brainer for Bousso and were a part of the inception of the collection from the beginning. “Our pieces are made by local artisan communities in Senegal where bespoke craftsmanship was the traditional way to make clothing," she says. "Sizing didn't matter or exist because everything was cut to your measurements. We wanted that same sense of inclusivity in everything we create and as a result, extended sizes should not be an exception in the offering but the norm.”
You can Shop Bousso’s pieces created for Stitch Fix as well as the other brands in this year's Elevate collection now at StitchFix.com. Stitch Fix has also opened up applications for Elevate's next group of designers program through October 31, 2021.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.