"Dew" is defined by Merriam-Webster as “moisture condensed upon the surfaces of cool bodies, especially at night.” The meteorological phenomenon has been co-opted by the beauty industry to describe a very particular type of shine — one that’s sparkly, glossy, and wet all at the same time. The term has become so popular that a handful of brands have incorporated it into marketing strategies, launching products like Marc Jacobs Beauty's Dew Drops, Arcona's Eye Dew, and One Love Organic's Skin Dew Coconut Water Cream.
The problem with dew, however, is that it's by nature, wet. And wet products, especially those designed to lend a moist effect to a makeup look, tend to be sticky and don't last long. Take eye glosses for example, no matter how beautiful they may appear on, every single time I wear one I wind up with a creased, goopy mess all over my lids.
That's why Stila's Heaven's Dew All Over Glimmer is so unique. The cream-to-powder glitter gives off a dewy sheen, but since it's a powder, it doesn't migrate. According to Stila's creative artistry director Sarah Lucero the glitter gives off a sheen akin to light dancing off water — and she's not wrong.
Sure, Heaven's Dew has the perfect amount of non-glossy shine, but it's the texture that has me so enamored with the stuff. In the pan, it looks like any baked shadow, but when you touch it, your fingers melt into a pillowy shadow. It feels like a cream at first, but transforms into a powder the moment you swipe it on.
Layered over one-shadow looks or a cat-eye, Heaven's Dew serves as the perfect topper that'll take a simple makeup look into bolder territory in a few seconds. That, coupled with its finger-friendly texture, makes it ridiculously easy to use. There's one caveat though, the shadow's texture is so fun to play with, it's easy to go overboard on the face. Unless you want to wind up looking like a disco ball, I'd recommend exercising some self control — or at the very least, a light hand.
