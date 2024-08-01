Starface Just Launched Clear Versions Of Its Iconic Pimple Patch

Even with the fun star shape, these patches really disappeared into my skin — just like magic! And sure enough, they worked like magic, too; after picking at a pesky whitehead (I know, I know), I popped one of these on and went to bed. When I woke up, the patch had become clouded with whitish goo and the area significantly flattened. Honestly, I was impressed, mostly because I found that they performed better than the OG Hydro-Stars. This is my personal opinion, but I think that the contoured edges of the clear patches allowed for better adhesion to the skin, therefore minimizing the chance of the patch falling off before it has time to do its thing. At $12.99 for 32 patches, Hydro-Star Clear are comparably priced to other patches (Mighty Patch Invisible retail for $17.99 for 39 patches, FYI), and solidly proves that the quirky, galactic shape isn’t for vibes alone; the performance can only be described as out of this world.