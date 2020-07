Starface Wants To Change The Way We See Our Acne

Plenty of people with acne know how irritating and upsetting it is to receive unsolicited skin-care advice from strangers in person or on social media, and how you can end up feeling at war with your skin. "It's always, 'Eat this one thing, don't eat this one thing,'" says Schott. "And then the idea of skin positivity in itself can be difficult. For me, it's more about neutrality and not having your sense of worth wrapped up in your skin. Acceptance and comfort in our skin is a goal, and being able to feel desirable and worthy regardless of what your skin looks like, not a case of, 'When I have clear skin I can do XYZ.' You can spend so much time waiting to look a certain way and I think that’s just a waste of life."