Erin Grant

"I'm happy it was me [who got breast cancer] and not my mom, my sisters, or my best friend," says Erin Grant. "[A lot of people ask,] 'Why me?' — I always thought: Why not me? I feel like if you look at it that way, you just fight to live, so why not?"



Grant's attitude toward breast cancer has been more accepting than that of some of her fellow #Cancerland members, but losing her sense of femininity is still something she deals with on a daily basis. Not only does cancer take away things you can see, like breasts or hair, but Grant had to have a hysterectomy because her cancer was estrogen-receptive-positive, which means that the disease was feeding off her estrogen. "I lost the ability to have children and to have a biological family," she says. "It took things that I identified myself with — my femininity, [my health]. But I like the new me."



Grant walked away from our studio that day after having scooped up some tips from our hair and makeup artist. "When you don't feel great, it's difficult to make yourself look great...especially when you don't know how to do it," she says. "I took some tips today, so hopefully I'll be able to spend a little bit more time feeling pretty and kinda getting back to me. If you can say that you feel good, I think you're beautiful."