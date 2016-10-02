We're Feeling Champagne's Ombré Brow Makeover

Meet Champagne, founding member of the movement known as #Cancerland — a support group for women undergoing breast cancer treatment. Champagne's courageous organization also functions as an advocacy platform, pushing for increased awareness of breast cancer's impact on womens' lives and the amplified research we still need to find a cure.
In this special edition of Short Cuts, we're celebrating the beauty and resilience of women fighting this disease.
Step 1. Cover the eyebrow in a white cream pigment.
Step 2. Apply blue powder eyeshadow to the outer corner of the brow.
Step 3. Apply a green shade in the center area of the brow, blending towards the blue and leaving a little white at the beginning of the brow.
Step 4. Apply yellow to the inner corner of the brow and blend towards the green.
Roughly 100 people die every day of breast cancer in the U.S. — and virtually all of these deaths are from metastatic breast cancer. That's individual people — moms, daughters, sisters, friends — multifaceted women of which cancer is just one thing, not everything. Over the first 11 days of October, we are telling the stories of these women who have found strength in their sense of self, power in their beauty, and who refuse to let an incurable, deadly disease tell their story for them. Meet Champagne. Special thanks to @manicpanic for their generous donation of product for this project, and to #Cancerland for their partnership.
