Is this why you started #Cancerland?

"Yes, but we're not just about freaking you out. I started a hashtag called #Cancerland, which was kind of like The A-Team: if you could find us, we'll help you. We clean people's houses when they're at treatment and then we shout from the rooftops about making change in the disease. We try to improve the quality of living of women who are going through breast cancer and we don't believe anyone should go through it alone.



"We also developed the #loveattack hashtag as a way to come in, tell you everything you need, throw you a party, make you feel beautiful, and just assure you that you're not alone. And when you get well enough, you'll have to come work with us.

