This geometric shoe shape also comes in many forms, which is part of its appeal. Think sleek strappy sandals à la Jacquemus to a modern take on rubber flip flops to flats and kitten heels . "Wear it with your favorite pair of denim shorts or a voluminous floral dress for the warmer weather months ahead for an effortlessly chic look," Maguire advises. And, when it comes to color, you can keep the look classic by opting for summer-friendly neutrals or amp up the wow factor in shades of purple, pink, and lime green. Covetable brands like Bottega Veneta, Rejina pyo, and By Far may reign supreme when it comes to these sorts of statement sandals, but there are also more affordable options out there that'll still have your footwear looking fresh. Ahead, discover our top picks at a range of different price points to give your shoe selection a boost for the season.