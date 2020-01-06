How Stalkerware Technology Made It Easy For My Abusive Ex To Spy On Me

“If your partner is suspicious of your activity, questions you about your whereabouts and actions, and asks to see your phone or computer to check your messages or phone records, these are red flags that they might be using or considering stalkerware technology,” advises Drouin. “As much of the stalkerware technology runs in the background of a device, it is very difficult to detect if there is stalkerware installed. However, the red flags to look out for would be that the battery is being drained quickly or there is a lag in the typing of messages. If you have suspicions about stalkerware on your device, you may want to scan your device to see if there is any unfamiliar software installed or other applications that you don't recognise.”