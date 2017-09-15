Story from Wellness

Love At First Sight: How It Happened For One Couple

Kasandra Brabaw
The concept of love at first sight is pretty divisive. Some people truly believe in the fairy tale moment when you look into someone eyes and just know they're the one you're supposed to be with exists, and yet others are convinced it's not possible.
For those of you on the skeptical side of the coin, one couple has a story that just might change your mind. The two met and within four hours both knew that they "wanted to be with each other and make babies." So they did just that.
"We have been together literally every single day since then," the woman wrote in a caption along with a photo shared to The Way We Met's Instagram page.
"After 4 hours of us meeting, we had already decided we wanted to be with each other and make babies. We have been together literally every single day since then. I was living in Paris at the time but met Mike in Miami while I was there on vacation with my girlfriends. Mike lived in Chicago but was in Miami for business. We met at a restaurant called Bahama Breeze while we were both getting drinks at the bar and waiting to be seated. I broke the ice by asking him how he got the scar under his eye and he made a joke that he was in a gang. We spent the next 4 days together, day and night. Afterwards, I had to head back to Paris. A week later, Mike flew to Paris to be with me for 10 days and proposed to me while he was there. A month later, I moved to Chicago and we got married. Everyone told us we were crazy- our family and friends did not support how fast our relationship was moving. But Mike and I had never been so sure of anything. Now we've been going strong for 3 years and have a child together. The best way I can explain it is sometimes in this lifetime, you get lucky enough to find your undeniable soulmate. Mike was the first person to ever give me butterflies. We both knew the feelings we were experiencing was true love because it was unlike anything either of us had ever felt before in relationships. And just when I thought I couldn't love Mike more, I saw him become a father. The most amazing father to our son Amil. This man never asks or wants for anything. All he ever does is make my life happier and easier every single day. I can't put into words how much I love him. I pray for him before I even pray for myself. Maybe if one day science invents a gadget that reads hearts, he will be able to see how much I actually love him."

She was living in Paris, but met her now-husband Mike while on vacation in Miami. They met one night while both waiting for drinks at the bar and then spent the next four days and nights together. When they had to part ways — with her going back to Paris and Mike heading back to Chicago, where he lived at the time — it didn't last long. Mike got on a plane to Paris only a week later, and proposed to her within the next 10 days. A month later, they were married.
The skeptical among us would probably say, "woah, that's way too fast." And so did many of their friends and family — but the couple have now been married for three years and have a baby boy.
"The best way I can explain it is sometimes in this lifetime, you get lucky enough to find your undeniable soulmate," she wrote. "Mike was the first person to ever give me butterflies. We both knew the feelings we were experiencing [were] true love because it was unlike anything either of us had ever felt before in relationships."
Her love has deepened since they had a child, she wrote. "The most amazing father to our son Amil. This man never asks or wants for anything. All he ever does is make my life happier and easier every single day. I can't put into words how much I love him. I pray for him before I even pray for myself."
So if you're hanging on to the hope that true love really does exist, we'd say this is pretty good evidence.
