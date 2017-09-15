Love At First Sight: How It Happened For One Couple

"After 4 hours of us meeting, we had already decided we wanted to be with each other and make babies. We have been together literally every single day since then. I was living in Paris at the time but met Mike in Miami while I was there on vacation with my girlfriends. Mike lived in Chicago but was in Miami for business. We met at a restaurant called Bahama Breeze while we were both getting drinks at the bar and waiting to be seated. I broke the ice by asking him how he got the scar under his eye and he made a joke that he was in a gang. We spent the next 4 days together, day and night. Afterwards, I had to head back to Paris. A week later, Mike flew to Paris to be with me for 10 days and proposed to me while he was there. A month later, I moved to Chicago and we got married. Everyone told us we were crazy- our family and friends did not support how fast our relationship was moving. But Mike and I had never been so sure of anything. Now we've been going strong for 3 years and have a child together. The best way I can explain it is sometimes in this lifetime, you get lucky enough to find your undeniable soulmate. Mike was the first person to ever give me butterflies. We both knew the feelings we were experiencing was true love because it was unlike anything either of us had ever felt before in relationships. And just when I thought I couldn't love Mike more, I saw him become a father. The most amazing father to our son Amil. This man never asks or wants for anything. All he ever does is make my life happier and easier every single day. I can't put into words how much I love him. I pray for him before I even pray for myself. Maybe if one day science invents a gadget that reads hearts, he will be able to see how much I actually love him."

