How This Couple Married 65 Years Knew It Was True Love

On their first date, which was a whopping 70 years ago, they saw the film Dark Corner. Later, when it started playing on TV, John taped it. Now the couple watches it on special occasions while eating beans on toast — a meal they often had in the early days. Of course, after 65 years of marriage, the couple has gone through a lot of changes. John is having issues with his heart, and his wife is in the first stages of Alzheimer’s . "It’s sad," John says about the days when his wife isn't healthy. "But I can’t be greedy, we’ve both had a good life together." Despite the setbacks, the couple still manages to go for walks and sit outside the pub in the sun. "That's how I like to think of my life," John says. If given the option to do his life all over, John says he'd still choose to spend it with his wife.