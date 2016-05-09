The Real Alzheimer's Controversy Has Nothing To Do With Will Ferrell

Either way, it appears this film won't be getting made anytime soon. But none of that is the reason I'm writing this right now. The reason I'm writing is because I'm confused, and honestly a little angry — not about this unmade movie, but about the misplaced outrage of the media coverage it has received. I haven't seen this much Alzheimer's coverage since my husband, Seth Rogen, addressed the Senate three years ago about the need to take action against this disease, and even then, his message took a backseat to the fact that only two of the 16 senators on the panel he was invited to address showed up to hear him speak. Their poor attendance was the focus of the news, not the fact that 5.4 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, or that the government spends only $900 million on Alzheimer’s research while diseases such as cancer, HIV, and heart disease get billions (which, for the record, they also need and deserve — we’ve made huge strides in treatments for these diseases thanks to this very funding). After the news of Ferrell’s possible new role, the media and commenters were more interested in getting worked up about a movie that doesn’t even exist and then moving on to the next topic than they were in learning about the realities of this horrifying disease. Why does it take names like Will Ferrell or Seth Rogen to get people to finally talk about a condition that is actually horrifying — and about inaction that is actually worthy of our rage?



Be angry that by the year 2050, as many as 16 million Americans will have Alzheimer's. Be angry that my mother — a teacher for 35 years — stopped walking, talking, and being able to feed, dress or clean herself by the age of 60. Be angry that friends and family often disappear when your loved one starts showing signs of Alzheimer's. Be angry that families are suffering in the dark today, refusing to ask for help or even to talk about Alzheimer’s because of the stigma associated with the disease, despite President Reagan’s public disclosure of his diagnosis more than 20 years ago.



Alzheimer's is horrific. I cannot possibly explain to you the pain my family has experienced witnessing my mother disappear into this disease. Anyone who has lost a loved one to Alzheimer's knows what I'm talking about. If you got angry about Will Ferrell’s role in a hypothetical movie, I urge you to place that anger back on the fact that Alzheimer's is an epidemic that is still so misunderstood, Hollywood screenwriters are still writing insensitive scripts about it — and that it’s still very much underfunded by the government President Ronald Reagan once led. Don't attack #WillFerrell because he considered making a movie from a respected script. Hashtag how fucked up it is that it takes something like this to get the media to write articles about Alzheimer's and to get Alzheimer's trending. Tweet at your congressman or senators to increase funding and #EndAlz. Tell your story and get it published. Help a loved one who is going through it.



#WillFerrell trended on Twitter because people want to use #WillFerrell in a tweet, and because media outlets will get clicks if they talk about a Hollywood star. What if people wrote about how tragic Alzheimer's actually is, and about how there is no way to slow it down, treat it, or cure it? That is worth our anger. Alzheimer's is a serious disease, and it could affect every single one of us in our lifetime — whether by diagnosis or through the need to care for someone we love. Let’s focus our energy on solving that problem, and on not abandoning the millions of Americans affected by Alzheimer’s when the celebrities and the trendy hashtags leave the stage.

