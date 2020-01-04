How ‘Stalkerware’ Technology Made It Easy For My Abusive Ex To Spy On Me

“My ex-partner would always be monitoring my phone and laptop – the slightest discovery would send him into a rage,” says Emily*, who escaped an abusive relationship in her late teens. “He would dial the local taxi firm to check what addresses I’d been to. He once went round to a house address that he didn’t recognise and banged on the door demanding to know who lived there and how they knew me. The idea of stalkerware terrifies me – if it had been widely accessible then, he definitely would have used it, not just to keep track of where I was and what I was doing but to find excuses to get angry and violent with me. I would have been further isolated from my loved ones and support network because I wouldn't have been able to message and ask for help.”