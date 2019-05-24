What It Feels Like To Date Someone Who Only Wants To Control You

This is how it works. The abuser hits you with a 'love bomb' at the start of your relationship. They are kind, affectionate, complimentary. They make you feel special and unique, they tell you they never usually feel like this so quickly, they make you feel like you’re all that matters in the world. They frequently make you feel as if you’re rescuing them in some way, or vice versa. But they also display anger or 'punish' you when they don’t get their way or receive the correct reaction. These two behaviours hang in the balance and gradually the 'loving' behaviour decreases as the anger and discontent increases. The aim is to ensure you are acting, reacting and behaving in the way your abuser desires. If you do what they want, you will be rewarded with the positive behaviours. Any deviation from their expectation and you receive the anger, or other punishment. Violence is not necessarily present, but the threat of it usually is. Displays of physical aggression, such as punching walls, or smashing household items, are effective ways of causing intimidation through the indication of potential violence.