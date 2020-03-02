10 Nail Art Trends Blowing Up On Instagram For Spring

Nail art has come a long way since a toothpick-dotted flower made your middle-school dance outfit feel extra special. Now most salons feature at least some sort of design option — a simple dot of gold glitter at the cuticle or a half dip — if not an entire menu of color-coordinated choices. Nail art is officially mainstream, but that doesn't mean it has to be predictable.
This season's coolest looks in particular are pretty, wearable, and most importantly, fresh. From a new spin on florals with the daisy chain to unexpectedly chic color ways (like the rainbow mani 2.0), we've rounded up the breakout nail art you're about to see everywhere. Scroll ahead and find the manicure you — and every other celebrity in Hollywood — will be wearing this spring.