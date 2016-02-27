How To Wear All Of Spring's New Denim Trends

Denim isn't just our wardrobe go-to, it's our daily savior. We all have that favorite pair of jeans we pull on when we have three minutes to run out the door, the ones we trust wholeheartedly for their form-flattering shape, comfort, and the casual cool we exude while wearing them.



From its creation in 1873, denim has irrevocably changed the way we dress ourselves; fast-forward to 2016, and a whole host of designers — Vetements, Marques'Almeida, and Ashish, to name a few — are continuing to reinvent the material and subsequently reinvigorate the way we get dressed each day.



With spring on the horizon (it's coming, we swear), we compiled all the new denim trends getting us excited for warmer weather (and how to wear them). That beat-up jean jacket from your youth doesn't look so good after this, does it?