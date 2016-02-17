Denim SS16 Best Jeans

Dearest denim, our wardrobe go-to and our daily saviour.
We all have our favourite pair of jeans that we pull on when we have three minutes to run out the door, that we trust wholeheartedly for their form-flattering shape, comfort and the casual cool we exude wearing them.
From its creation in 1873, denim irrevocably changed the way we dress ourselves; fast forward to 2016 and a whole host of designers are continuing to reinvent the material and subsequently reinvigorate our wardrobes such as Vetements, Marques'Almeida, Ashish, Faustine Steinmetz and many more.
As London Fashion Week fast approaches, we've found five of our favourite new faces for the coming season to showcase the best denim of SS16, from luxury to highstreet. Time to treat yourself to another dose of denim...
