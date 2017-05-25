The Difference Between A $10 and $120 Sports Bra

You know a trend has caught on when you start seeing it everywhere. But with so many options comes the question: Which one is actually Worth It? Every Tuesday, we're looking at a different fashion girl favorite and the varying price points it comes in, and letting you know — straight up — how much you should really be spending. You work hard for your money; why not put it towards pieces that matter?
Considering sports bras are supposed to be comfortable, supportive, and easy-to-wear, they sure are tough to shop for. Too snug or too loose, too relaxed or too restricting, find the right piece that works for you (and your cup size) is never easy. And, to make it all the more complicated, the price points are all over the place: Some go for $10, while others for $120. So, how do you know what's actually worth it?
Truthfully, it all depends on what you're looking for: If you're want something more fashion-forward, decorated with logos and some on-trend details, you'll likely have to splurge a bit; if you're fine with the bare minimum (a simple, no bells-and-whistles type of piece), you can save yourself a good amount of money (just don't expect it to last more than a few wear-and-washes). To break it all down, price-by-price, we've rounded up six sports bras and put them to the test. Click on to weigh your options, and don't forget to make it to the end for our verdict.