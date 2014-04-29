Gone are the days of sports bras remaining hidden under our tracksuits. Fashion houses like Alexander Wang, Prada, and Tommy Hilfiger all sent athletics-inspired looks down the spring runways, so we'd like to think they're rooting for us to show off our active underwear, too. Hey, if Jennifer Lawrence can pull off the style on the red carpet, we can certainly get away with letting our sporty undergarments peek out from under a tank — or more.
Since we’re such good sports, we wouldn’t rest until we found the coolest, must-show-off pieces that could just as easily double as crop tops. Plus, with temperatures starting to rise, we also need pretty options for yoga in the park. The 20 sweat-proof threads ahead are much more stylish than anything you ever saw in P.E. — and way too cute to confine to the gym. Game on.