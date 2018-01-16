Skip navigation!
20 Travel Bags You'll
Trip
For
Jan 16, 2018
Your Guide To An Unforgettable Weekend In Big Sur
Aug 14, 2015
This Is What Losing A Leg Is Really Like
Aug 12, 2015
10 Delicious Popsicles You’ll Melt For
This post was originally published on June 18, 2014 It's time we face the truth: We'll technically never have a real summer in San Francisco — blame
Tavi Gevinson
Tavi Gevinson Spills Her Best #GIRLBOSS Tips
Tavi Gevinson was a girl boss long before we were all uttering the phrase — and before she was even a teenager, for that matter. So, when we heard
6 Festive Cocktails To Sip This NYE
The holiday season is so jam-packed with celebrations that it can be hard to let go of all the cheer once the presents are unwrapped. But, even though
26 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales You Don't Want To Miss
Some folks might like to wait in the bitter cold during the wee hours of the morning to fight over that same flat-screen TV you could get anywhere, but
4 Easy, Last-Minute Halloween DIYs You've Got To Try
If the mere thought of putting together a Halloween costume is enough to scare you, don’t worry — you don't have to face those fears alone. We've
Long-Sleeve Dresses That Make Comfy Look Damn Good
Despite the return of the pumpkin spice latte, fall is only just getting started. And, it's not quite
5 Easy Trends To Update Your Work Wardrobe
If you've been wearing the same skirts (ahem, black pencil) since your first day at your desk, it's time to rethink your office-style game. And, that
30 Classic Boots You'll Have Forever
When you think of knee-high boots, images of denim jackets, the West, and full-on Americana probably come to mind. That's because this style is a classic.
Wide-Calf Boots That Really Fit (& Look So Cool!)
Boot season is upon us, folks. But, if you've got substantial calves, finding knee-high boots that actually fit can feel like an impossible dream. Like
The Best Jeans You Can Get For Under $100
When you're prepping your wardrobe for a new season, it's essential to start out with a solid foundation. And, that means a sturdy pair of stellar jeans.
30 Cozy Sweaters That Will Make You Incredibly Excited For Fall
When Mother Nature decides to throw that first curveball with the inaugural too-cold-to-wear-just-a-tee morning, you reach for your trusty knit. And,
32 Single Earrings That Are Too Awesome For Both Ears To Handle
Ear cuffs aren't exactly the newest bauble in the jewelry box, but they've made quite the resurgence lately. In fact, there's a quartet of innovative
30 Reasons To Ditch Your Skinny Jeans Once And For All
Your trusty skinnies may be seeing their tragic end of days, like some sort of pants apocalypse (pants-pocalypse?). And, while you can technically still
30 Socks That
Make
Your Outfit
We know you're on top of your fall shopping game and have already selected a supreme pair of boots. But, you might be forgetting the coziest way to warm
5 Dress Trends, 30 Flawless Work-Ready Styles
You've worn your basic little black dress to death. Sure, it's gotten you through important meetings, lunches, and happy hours, but it's done — and
Zara's Latest Collection Is All We Need This Fall
Of course we want to indulge head credit card first into fall trends, but we don't want to end up with a full closet and an empty bank account. So, we
The One Item That Will Change Your Fall Morning Routine
As much as we enjoy piecing our clothes together for a masterfully undone outfit — it's the fashion girl's version of a jigsaw puzzle — we also have
12 Reasons Not To Wear Pants This Fall
When you think of maxi-skirts, visions of flimsy, lightweight styles in too-vibrant patterns probably come to mind. But, if you're not on the beach
25 Black Leather Jackets For Instant Street Cred
Fall is for new beginnings — academic and sartorial. And, there's no fabric that suits these changes better than leather. It may feel buttery-soft, but
These 15 Zany Sweaters Are More Cozy Than Cosby
Sure, pullovers are cozy and can by synonymous with chill days spent lounging, but that doesn't mean they can't be striking to the eye, too. To give the
The Sleek Fall Staple You Can Start Wearing Now
Your style conundrum can be summed up thusly: You're more than antsy to get your fall wardrobe on lock, but summer has thrown this whole last-minute heat
18 Reasons To Stay With Your Boyfriend Jeans
Don't break up with your boyfriend — jeans, that is. Our love for this denim trend is still going strong, and we can thank the latest versions for
Heel, Yeah! 21 Black Pumps For Fall
You needn't tell us twice — we're often early adopters to each season's coolest new trends. Though, this fall's shoe crop of classic black pumps is
27 Transitional Trench Coats To Carry You Through Fall
It may be pushing 85 degrees in much of the country today, but now that it's officially September, fall's impending cooler temps are very much a reality.
Meet Your Summer Crop Tops' BFFs For Fall
As if waving goodbye to summer wasn't hard enough, you probably assumed you also had to say sayonara to one of our favorite trends of the season: crop
13 Stylish Heels That Won't Kill Your Feet
Between laying in the sand and strolling in espadrilles, your feet have had it easy this summer. Now that fall's coming around, it's time for those
The New Fall Denim Trend You've Gotta Try
When it comes to effortless style, we like to think it boils down to having a good set of genes jeans. This fall, that means adopting the patchwork denim
