Your trusty skinnies may be seeing their tragic end of days, like some sort of pants apocalypse (pants-pocalypse?). And, while you can technically still wear them (we guess), we've gotten wind of what'll be taking their place. Our fall denim style is about to be saved by the bell...bottoms that is.
Before you resist the throwback trend, note that the update on the '60s-and-'70s classic is more sophisticated than hippie-dippie. We searched far and, ahem, wide to bring you the best fresh-on-the-scene flares. Early adopters, you know what to do.