Story from Shopping

30 Reasons To Ditch Your Skinny Jeans Once And For All

Jessica Velez
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Your trusty skinnies may be seeing their tragic end of days, like some sort of pants apocalypse (pants-pocalypse?). And, while you can technically still wear them (we guess), we've gotten wind of what'll be taking their place. Our fall denim style is about to be saved by the bell...bottoms that is.
Before you resist the throwback trend, note that the update on the '60s-and-'70s classic is more sophisticated than hippie-dippie. We searched far and, ahem, wide to bring you the best fresh-on-the-scene flares. Early adopters, you know what to do.
Shop This
Paige Denim
Skyline Bootcut Jeans
$189.00
Shop This
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Patch Pocket Jeans
$74.62

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series