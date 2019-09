"With all of our collaborations, we seek partners who we know our customers will be inspired by and will love," a Forever 21 rep told Refinery29. "Even after 20 years, Space Jam is a movie that people still enjoy watching with new generations discovering it for the first time. Developing the Space Jam collection felt natural and like a perfect, fun fit for Forever 21."Though Forever 21 markets itself for "all ages, genders, and sizes," as Linda Chang, vice president of merchandising, told Racked in 2015, it's a brand very much associated with teenagers and mall culture. Still, the 31-year-old brand lived through the '90s and understands the power of nostalgia. "We're a collective group of ‘80s and ‘90s babies paying homage to the movies, shows and brands we grew up watching," the retailer's rep told us. "With recent ‘90s trends, Space Jam was a no-brainer for us."Over the years, Forever 21 has released a series of limited-run pieces inspired by beloved franchises and brands meant to inspire some throwback heart-tugging, such as capsules with Disney Pixar Star Wars , and Barbie . "As one of the most iconic and recognized animations in the world, Looney Tunes appeals to a broad demographic and we think new audiences will react positively," the rep said. Plus, the Space Jam fandom has proven to be strong: Fans are willing to shell out for memorabilia.