2016 marks twenty wonderful years of the classic Loony Tunes basketball movie that forever lives in our hearts. Specifically, Space Jam turns the big 2-0 today, November 15. In honor of such a special day, Jordan Brand has come out with a holiday collection inspired by the movie, now available on Nike.com.
The collection includes shirts sporting the traditional Space Jam logo edited to say "Air Jordan," a shirt with Michael Jordan's face with the unforgettable "That's All, Folks!" slogan on top, as well as a basic Space Jam hat.
There are other less hokey parts of the collection if you're not ready to go public with your obsession. Buyers can choose from more subdued long-sleeve shirts sporting a small Bugs Bunny pattern, or various other shirts with the silhouette of a dunk. On the whole, fans can shop over 52 shirts, jerseys, shorts, hats, and jackets, each with their own Loony surprises.
And that's not all, folks. The collection has an early look at Space Jam-inspired sneakers (the Super.Fly 5, Ultra.Fly, Extra.Fly and CP3.X) which will come out along with the retro release of the Air Jordan XI “Space Jam,” arriving on December 10.
That's your holiday shopping sorted, but a Space Jam sequel? That would be the most magical gift of all.
The collection includes shirts sporting the traditional Space Jam logo edited to say "Air Jordan," a shirt with Michael Jordan's face with the unforgettable "That's All, Folks!" slogan on top, as well as a basic Space Jam hat.
There are other less hokey parts of the collection if you're not ready to go public with your obsession. Buyers can choose from more subdued long-sleeve shirts sporting a small Bugs Bunny pattern, or various other shirts with the silhouette of a dunk. On the whole, fans can shop over 52 shirts, jerseys, shorts, hats, and jackets, each with their own Loony surprises.
And that's not all, folks. The collection has an early look at Space Jam-inspired sneakers (the Super.Fly 5, Ultra.Fly, Extra.Fly and CP3.X) which will come out along with the retro release of the Air Jordan XI “Space Jam,” arriving on December 10.
That's your holiday shopping sorted, but a Space Jam sequel? That would be the most magical gift of all.
Advertisement