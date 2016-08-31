Disney-Lovers, This New Forever 21 Collection Is For You

Another day, another Disney collaboration. But while we're accustomed to seeing Disney's more classic characters printed on fast-fashion tees and sweats, anyone raised in the post-Little Mermaid era (with Pixar dominating box offices) has a reason to get excited.
Today, Forever 21 launched a Disney x Pixar capsule collection featuring bomber jackets, bodysuits, and no shortage of crewneck sweatshirts. The brand has worked with Disney before, but this time around, its limited-edition line eschews princesses for more recent lovable characters from Pixar hits Finding Dory, Toy Story, and Monsters, Inc.
The 29-piece line (which spans across women's, men's, and kids') tops out at $24.90, so there's little reason not to pepper your wardrobe with some Pixar magic. And if you're looking for something to wear on your next trip to the parks, the affordable collection should be your first stop. It's about time Disney's latest characters get a little sartorial love.
