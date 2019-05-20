Sophie Turner Reveals She & Joe Jonas Briefly Broke Up Before Getting Married

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem to have it all. The couple, who tied the knot in Las Vegas earlier this month are the epitome of cool. Not every celebrity couple can pull off matching Met Gala outfits or make fans want to ditch their vintage engagement rings for Ring Pop wedding bands. While the pair are undoubtedly #relationshipgoals (just look to their darling Instagram photos for proof), they've still had to weather some issues — like a 24-hour breakup.
Turner, who just said bid farewell to Game of Thrones, told U.K.'s The Times that she and Jonas briefly split up before saying their "I dos." "It was the worst day of our lives," she said. "For a second we both had cold feet, and then 24 hours later, we were both like, 'Never mind.'"
Advertisement
Though the couple typically keeps more intimate details about their relationship private, Turner has spoken about how Jonas helped her acknowledge her experience with mental illness and seek treatment for depression fueled by body-shaming from Game of Thrones fans. For starters, she told the Times that Jonas pushed her to fully embrace herself, insecurities and all, before he would commit to a full relationship.
"He was like, 'I can't be with you until you love yourself. I can't see you love me more than you love yourself,'" Turner said. "That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."
That's not to say they don't still experience pressures from the outside world, especially from paparazzi who feel the need to track the couple's every move. Ultimately, though, Turner said she and her husband don't let the public dictate the course of their relationship.
"Happiness just trumped it all," she told the Times about being in the spotlight. "You want to be normal, go out without the fear of people hounding you, but if I'm happy then I'm not going to give that up to be private."
Every couple inevitably faces some challenges, but if Turner can outlast dozens of her enemies to become the Queen of the North — not to mention her transformation from Jean Grey into Phoenix in Dark Phoenix — she can handle anything life throws her way.
Advertisement