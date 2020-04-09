We love the commitment that comes to assembling a good work from home outfit: there's the coordinated sweatsuits and all those charming headbands paired with polished (read: Zoom-appropriate) tops. And while these fashion-forward efforts are worthy of applause, it's still no secret that leggings are the ultimate winner when it comes to never-leaving-the-couch attire. And since we’re going to be stuck indoors for a minute, you’ll want to be in the most comfortable pair as possible.
Enter: the soft legging. It’s all about the fabric here. Some leggings have fun mesh panels, others have handy pockets... there's also the Saturday night MVP, leather-like legging... But if they’re not that come-hither-and-snuggle-right-up-next-to-these-legs kind of comfortable, we’re not interested right now.
That’s not to say that workout leggings are excluded entirely from this cozy category of stretchy closet treats. Some compressive styles are actually the smoothest options out there. And then, of course, there are the leggings so light, it feels like you've got nothing on at all. So for anyone else whose agendas are looking pretty clear for the coming weeks, go on and sit back, relax, and slip into any one of these 18 pairs of butter-like bottoms to pass the time in ultra-soft style.
Enter: the soft legging. It’s all about the fabric here. Some leggings have fun mesh panels, others have handy pockets... there's also the Saturday night MVP, leather-like legging... But if they’re not that come-hither-and-snuggle-right-up-next-to-these-legs kind of comfortable, we’re not interested right now.
That’s not to say that workout leggings are excluded entirely from this cozy category of stretchy closet treats. Some compressive styles are actually the smoothest options out there. And then, of course, there are the leggings so light, it feels like you've got nothing on at all. So for anyone else whose agendas are looking pretty clear for the coming weeks, go on and sit back, relax, and slip into any one of these 18 pairs of butter-like bottoms to pass the time in ultra-soft style.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.