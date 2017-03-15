How To Copy Bella Hadid's Red Carpet Hair

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
We may never have Bella Hadid's runway success, unreal wardrobe, famous ex, brand deals, and super-cool sister — sigh — but there is a sort of, kind of way to be her: by trying out this center-parted, slicked back hairstyle that she rocked at the 2016 Grammys. Watch the video above to get the breakdown — and remember that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
Step 2: Tuck your hair behind ears and brush down your base with a holding gel. Blow dry with cool air to set.
Step 3: Unclip that second layer from the top, and brush it down with holding gel, like you did before. Blow-dry to set.
Step 4: Using baby oil gel (we like Johnson & Johnson), paint on a layer up top for a megawatt finish.
