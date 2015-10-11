The Skinny Scarf Became A Must-Have Accessory Overnight

Like most things, you don't notice that a trend is really happening until one of your own starts wearing it. In our case, it was because our fashion market writer, Alyssa Coscarelli, came in one day sporting a gray henley top, a pair of high-waisted jeans, and a long, black skinny scarf in lieu of the lariat necklaces and bandanas we usually wrap around our necks. It was slick and sleek, and totally effortless. But it gave off this, "Oh me? Was buried in my gin martini, sorry — vous voulez quoi?" that the rest of our looks could not.
And then, of course, we started noticing it everywhere. On the best-dressed women grabbing a drink at the bars after work. On the necks of people reaching for the same hanger at the stores we stopped by. On everyone during Fashion Week. By now, it's a real trend, friends, and there's no use resisting.
If you haven't come across your own Alyssa yet, here are a handful of women who've done the skinny-scarf thing recently. Click ahead to take it in, let it wash over you, and see if you don't find yourself removing the waist-tie from an old LBD right afterward.
