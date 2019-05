The Best Skinny-Dipping Stories On Reddit (You’re Welcome)

“We used to go skinny dipping pretty much every time we had a party. Nothing ends a night like drunken nudity. In one of the funnier moments, we broke into the public pool to go swimming. But about halfway through, we were interrupted by a security patrol. They eventually left, so we decided it was a good time to grab our stuff and go."As we left and were walking up the road, we looked back at the pool and noticed a crowd of people suddenly leaving. Turns out other people had been skinny dipping when we arrived, and they hid from us. The funny bit is that they were hiding from us while we were hiding from the security guards. If they had caught us, they would have found yet another group of people in the bushes.” - Pagan-za