The Best Skinny-Dipping Stories On Reddit (You’re Welcome)

I grew up in a small town in Michigan with many small lakes nearby... which means that of course I’ve skinny dipped a few times. Secluded areas were easy to come by, and summers got hot! But when a friend who lives in New York said she hadn’t yet crossed skinny dipping off her bucket list, I realized that it takes some effort to find a place to skinny dip when you live in a city — you can’t just show up naked on Rockaway Beach. (Jacob Riis Beach, though, is another story.)
There isn’t a whole lot of easily-accessible skinny dipping data out there, but one 2011 poll commissioned by Metromint water found that 56% of the 1,000 people surveyed had tried skinny dipping. Skinny dipping isn't necessarily sexual, though some people do get a thrill out of it, especially if they’re with someone they’re into. If you’re able to get to a private pool, find a secluded bit of shoreline, or visit a nude beach, skinny dipping can be a great summer activity — just keep any relevant public decency laws in mind. Though skinny dipping is generally easier (and requires less bravery) at night, make sure you wear sunscreen if it’s daytime.
Advertisement
To get you in the skinny-dipping spirit, we’ve rounded up some skinny-dipping stories from Reddit. Some are sexy, some are funny, and all of them are entertaining.
1 of 8
“
All of the girls went skinny dipping off the dock behind my cottage, and while we were gone, all of the boys stole our clothes.
”
“One time me and like 30 of my friends were up at our cottages. All of the girls went skinny dipping off the dock behind my cottage, and while we were gone, all of the boys stole our clothes. Oh high school.” - anonymous
2 of 8
“
Other people had been skinny dipping when we arrived, and they hid from us. The funny bit is that they were hiding from us while we were hiding from the security guards.
”
“We used to go skinny dipping pretty much every time we had a party. Nothing ends a night like drunken nudity. In one of the funnier moments, we broke into the public pool to go swimming. But about halfway through, we were interrupted by a security patrol. They eventually left, so we decided it was a good time to grab our stuff and go.
"As we left and were walking up the road, we looked back at the pool and noticed a crowd of people suddenly leaving. Turns out other people had been skinny dipping when we arrived, and they hid from us. The funny bit is that they were hiding from us while we were hiding from the security guards. If they had caught us, they would have found yet another group of people in the bushes.” - Pagan-za
"As we left and were walking up the road, we looked back at the pool and noticed a crowd of people suddenly leaving. Turns out other people had been skinny dipping when we arrived, and they hid from us. The funny bit is that they were hiding from us while we were hiding from the security guards. If they had caught us, they would have found yet another group of people in the bushes.” - Pagan-za
Advertisement
3 of 8
“
I've only gotten caught once, and the guy just shrugged and kept hiking.
”
“[I’ve been skinny-dipping] many times, and yes, it's been totally worth it each time. I've only gotten caught once, and the guy just shrugged and kept hiking.” - Nash_Rambler
4 of 8
“
We swam around in their pool for a bit and got bored, so we stripped out of our suits and had sex in the pool.
”
“I was watching my parents' house with my girlfriend at the time (I was 22, she was 24) for the weekend. We swam around in their pool for a bit and got bored, so we stripped out of our suits and had sex in the pool.” - Andrwjo
5 of 8
“
We drove 20 minutes to the beach, got naked, and went for a swim under the full moon.
”
“I was at a bar, met a pair of attractive ladies who got drunk with me and one of them suggested we go skinny dipping. So we drove 20 minutes to the beach, got naked, and went for a swim under the full moon. Afterwards we got out of the water and walked down the beach naked, arm in arm. For some reason a family with a teenager and two small children passed by us at one point, which was strange because it was 3AM. In hindsight, we shouldn't have driven at all, but the skinny dipping was awesome.” - MarcusDrakus
6 of 8
“
Got stung by jellyfish.
”
“I wasn’t fully naked but in my underwear. Got stung by jellyfish. I don't recommend swimming in the ocean at night.” - BBQpigsfeet
7 of 8
“
It was all very calm, no surprises, just jumping into a lake at night while naked with a few very good friends.
”
“Had my first [skinny dipping] experience ever. It was all very calm, no surprises, just jumping into a lake at night while naked with a few very good friends.” - Rats4lunch
8 of 8
“
That's what summer nights are for.
”
“One night, me and some friends decided to strip down and play truth or dare naked in my friend's pool. It was fun; we just stood around daring each other to do small, stupid things. That's what summer nights are for.” - kently7
Advertisement